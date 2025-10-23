Just three weeks after being sentenced to four years in prison for violating the Mann Act, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly faced a terrifying ordeal inside the notoriously violent Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

The hip-hop mogul’s lifelong friend, Charlucci Finney, has exclusively told the Daily Mail that an inmate managed to sneak into Diddy’s jail cell and press a makeshift blade to his throat.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat,” Finney claimed, providing previously unreported details of the close call. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.”

Finney, who has known Combs (55) for over three decades, believes the incident was intended as a serious warning rather than an actual murder attempt. “If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him,” he said.

The friend suggested the incident was an act of intimidation, possibly related to the nature of Diddy’s convictions. According to Finney, prisoners often take cases involving sexual charges personally, attempting to enact “prison justice.”

“Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn’t want to worry his family,” Finney added. “But if you’re in jail and you’ve been charged with anything sexual it’s not a good place to be… And you have to understand, we are not talking about a regular person. We’re talking about Diddy.”