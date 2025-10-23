Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), EA SPORTS, and the National Football League have announced an expanded multi-year exclusive partnership designed to grow American football around the world. The new agreement marks the most comprehensive collaboration between EA SPORTS and the NFL to date.
As part of the deal, EA SPORTS will continue developing the Madden NFL franchise as the exclusive action simulation game for NFL football. The partnership will also fuel new content for EA SPORTS College Football and introduce large-scale interactive experiences built around community, connection, and gameplay innovation.
“EA SPORTS and the NFL have built one of the most iconic partnerships in sports and entertainment,” said Cam Weber, President of EA SPORTS. “With more than two billion Madden NFL games played each year, we will continue to shape the interactive future of football by expanding Madden, growing College Football, and creating new breakthrough experiences.”
Renie Anderson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer of the NFL, added, “Madden NFL has become one of the most recognized gaming franchises in the world. Our focus remains on providing fans with the best simulation and entertainment experiences around the sport they love.”
EA SPORTS and the NFL are also expanding globally, serving as presenting sponsor for the 2025 NFL Dublin game and hosting the first Madden NFL Championship Series competition in Spain. These efforts aim to bring the game to new audiences while advancing fan engagement through innovation and technology.