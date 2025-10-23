pomSometimes it takes a catastrophe to make a change. Finesse2Tymes is breaking his silence after being released from a Texas jail this week following an arrest on multiple drug-related charges. The Memphis rapper, born Ricky Hampton, was taken into custody on October 20 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and booked on charges that include possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and tampering with evidence, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

While officials have not disclosed details about the substances recovered, court documents obtained by TMZ suggest that the case may involve materials linked to several penalty groups, which could include cocaine, ecstasy, or fentanyl. Hampton also faces a separate felony charge for allegedly possessing restricted items inside a correctional facility under Texas law.

After being released, the “Back End” rapper took to socials to address his supporters directly. Sharing his mugshot with a caption that read, “I’m not hiding behind PR or money. This my real life, and I’ma shake back,” he emphasized accountability and personal growth. He later went live on the Gram to clarify that the case centers on THC vape products, not what he called “hard drugs.”

“I’m learning through failure,” he said during the livestream, adding that he feels misunderstood and unfairly targeted because of his fame. Despite the legal challenges, he told fans he remains “highly blessed and favored.”

Finesse2Tymes also expressed disappointment in what he described as a lack of support from peers in the music industry. “It’s like when you fall off, they disappear,” he said, noting that he plans to use the experience as motivation to move smarter and keep building his brand.