Flavor Flav is standing up for Bad Bunny and showing nothing but love as the Latin megastar prepares to headline the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. While critics continue to debate the NFL’s choice, the Public Enemy icon made it clear that he is all in and thinks fans who plan to skip the show are making a mistake.

During a conversation with TMZ at LAX, Flav had a simple message for the skeptics. “Shame on them,” he said. “They are going to miss one of the best halftime shows ever.” He also questioned why some people would rather support Turning Point USA’s counter event instead of celebrating one of the most influential artists in the world.

Flav praised Bad Bunny not just for his music but for his cultural impact. He highlighted how the Puerto Rican superstar has supported his island’s economy, elevated Latin culture, and used his voice to spotlight important social issues. In Flav’s eyes, that level of influence more than earns Bad Bunny his place on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Some conservative figures, including Donald Trump, Riley Gaines, Jason Whitlock, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, have said they will not watch the show. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed that the league stands behind its decision and reminded fans that every halftime performer faces criticism from someone.

As for Flavor Flav, he is fully behind the performance and even hinted that he hopes to connect with Bad Bunny soon, possibly at the Santa Clara show next year. His closing message was short and powerful, reflecting his legacy and his outlook on the moment: “Fight the Power.”