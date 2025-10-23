Last week in Tribeca, Glenmorangie celebrated the launch of The Altus 25-Year-Old, the newest addition to its prestigious whisky collection, with an intimate art exhibition in collaboration with legendary photographer Jonathan Mannion. The evening brought together creativity, craftsmanship, and culture, honoring the patience and artistry that define 25 years of whisky making.

Jonathan Mannion, Vashtie Kola, Alexander Julian, Denny Balmaceda, Ty Hunter, and more toasted to the debut of Glenmorangie’s Altus 25-Year-Old. Guests experienced a curated showcase by Mannion, whose photography captured the essence of growth, legacy, and the beauty that comes with time.

The event offered an immersive journey through 25 years of innovation and excellence. It reflected the shared artistry between fine whisky and photography—both requiring time, intention, and mastery.