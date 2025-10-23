Newark Councilman and hip-hop icon Dupre “DoItAll” Kelly of Lords of the Underground has teamed up with educator and media producer Khairi Williams to co-author an inspiring new children’s book titled You Can Do It All, slated for independent release this November.

The uplifting story encourages perseverance, self-belief, and dedication; the same qualities that have defined both Kelly’s and Williams’ personal and professional journeys. Through vivid storytelling and relatable lessons, You Can Do It All aims to empower young readers to dream big, stay focused, and believe that anything is possible with effort and heart.

In the book, readers follow a young boy on a journey of discovery, learning that no dream is too big and no obstacle too great when matched with determination. The narrative draws inspiration from Kelly’s evolution, from hip-hop stardom as a member of the legendary Lords of the Underground to serving his community as a Newark City Councilman, and from Williams’ experience as a father and creative educator dedicated to nurturing confidence and character in young people.

Together, Kelly and Williams deliver a message rooted in hope, representation, and resilience, showing today’s youth that success can take many forms, whether in the arts, leadership, or service to one’s community. The authors hope You Can Do It All will become a lasting resource for parents, teachers, and mentors seeking to inspire the next generation of changemakers.