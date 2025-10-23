Iggy Azalea is keeping fans guessing after a cryptic post on X sparked speculation about her rumored connection with streamer N3on. The pair have recently appeared together in several viral livestreams, and their easy chemistry has led fans to wonder if there might be more happening off camera.

Earlier this week, Azalea tweeted, “That didn’t last long,” followed by a shrug emoji. The short message immediately sent her followers into overdrive, with timelines filling up with theories that the post hinted at a brief romance with N3on. Within hours, her name was trending as fans dissected every detail from their recent collaborations.

That didn’t last long 🤷‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 22, 2025

Rather than clearing up the rumors, Azalea decided to have a little fun with the speculation. In a follow-up post, she wrote, “Y’all have dirty minds,” adding laughing and facepalm emojis. Whether it was a cheeky denial or just her trolling the internet, the response only fueled more conversation.

Yall have dirty minds 🤦‍♀️😭 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 23, 2025

During a recent livestream with N3on, Azalea also opened up about her outlook on relationships and public perception. “People love to ask, ‘Why doesn’t she have a man? What’s wrong with her?’” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with me. Some of you just have unrealistic expectations.”

When the topic shifted to money, Azalea kept the same energy. Laughing, she said, “Let’s be honest, you’d need to bring in another fifteen million just to keep up with my lifestyle.” The comment highlighted her trademark mix of humor and self-awareness, a reminder that while the internet may keep talking, Iggy Azalea remains firmly in control of the narrative.