It looks like Drake might be ready to break the ice. Former football star Johnny Manziel has once again set the internet buzzing with fresh hints that Drizzy’s long-awaited album ICEMAN could be dropping any day now.

Manziel, who has been a friend and occasional hype man for the Toronto rapper, first hinted back in August that the project was nearing completion. “Soon, probably around the end of October, maybe early November,” he said, teasing fans while adding that he planned to celebrate Drake’s birthday with him in “Aggie Land.” That single comment was enough to ignite speculation across socials about when ICEMAN would finally arrive.

The excitement only grew after Manziel posted a new update on the Gram, written like a Drake lyric itself. “Went back to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2012, hopped on a jet to South Beach and tried my best to burn the city down,” he wrote. “Caught a flight down to the Bahamas because it’s ICEMAN time and the baccarat tables were calling my name. Back to South Beach for my dog’s birthday, ended up at Booby Trap. It’s been a month for the books, and we still have nine days left.”

Fans wasted no time dissecting the post, zeroing in on the final line as a potential countdown to the album’s release. Many believe the drop could align with Halloween weekend or even Drake’s own birthday on October 24, which conveniently lands on a Friday, prime time for new music.

Neither Drake nor OVO has confirmed a date, but the clues have set fan theories ablaze. Whether intentional or not, Manziel’s cryptic updates have only made the anticipation for ICEMAN reach a fever pitch. If history is any guide, when Drizzy finally decides to hit play, the entire culture will be tuned in.