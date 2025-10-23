Global pop icon Justin Bieber is offering fans an inside look into his world with the launch of his new Twitch channel, @JustinBieber. Last week, the singer went live with friends Hercy Miller, Marlon Garcia, and Tyler Hawkins for a charity basketball game, blending fun with purpose. The stream is part of Bieber’s effort to foster a “God first” community through the Bieber Family Office, reflecting his ongoing commitment to authenticity, connection, and giving back.

At the same time, Bieber continues to dominate the charts with his hit single “Daisies,” currently sitting at No. 1 on Pop Radio. The standout track from his album Swag has earned widespread acclaim, with The New York Times calling it “urgent and approachably provocative” and the LA Times praising his “instinctual” vocals. Upon release, “Daisies” topped Spotify’s U.S. and Global charts as well as Apple Music’s Global Top 100, marking Bieber’s 27th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Released through JRC / Def Jam Recordings, Swag debuted as 2025’s biggest pop release, earning Bieber his 10th Billboard 200 Top 5 album and 50th Billboard Global 200 entry. Its follow-up, Swag II, arrived in September to more critical acclaim. With sold-out 2026 Coachella headlining dates ahead, Bieber’s latest chapter cements his legacy as both a musical powerhouse and a cultural leader.