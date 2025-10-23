LOCnificent Fest 2025: A Vibrant Celebration of Natural Hair, Diaspora Identity, and Community

Culture Unloc’d, the Brooklyn-based creative and cultural production studio devoted to reimagining how Black joy, identity, and diaspora culture are celebrated, successfully wrapped its latest installment of LOCnificent Fest — a dynamic two-part experience where locs, natural hair, and community took center stage.

Founded by cultural curator and advocate Lovaeta K. Amoako, whose personal loc journey began in 2010, Culture Unloc’d launched LOCnificent Fest as a bold response to the lack of representation and reverence for natural hair—particularly locs—in mainstream spaces. Since its inception, the festival has evolved into a powerful platform amplifying the beauty, heritage, and creative expression of the global African diaspora.

This year’s theme, “WE ARE THE BLUEPRINT,” spotlighted the power and influence of the loc and natural hair community through two signature events:

October 2 | Brooklyn, NY

A thought-provoking evening of conversation, cocktails, and culture, this event explored ownership, branding, and authenticity in Black creative spaces. The discussion featured entrepreneurial trailblazers including Michelle Cadore (DA SPOT NYC) and Annette Roche (NappStar), who are shaping culture on their own terms.

October 5 | Atolye Venue & Bar, Brooklyn, NY

The main event was a full-day celebration featuring the inaugural Locsanity Community Impact Awards, which honored individuals exemplifying leadership, creativity, and a commitment to uplifting their communities.

Changemakers Keisha Charmaine Felix and Marcelle Lashley-Kaboré were each awarded $1,500 and a commemorative trophy for their outstanding contributions to the loc’d and broader communities.

The festival also featured a locs and natural hair showcase, live performances, DJs, a Black-owned vendor marketplace, and a vibrant, joy-filled atmosphere from start to finish.

This year’s celebration brought together a diverse community of artists, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and families to honor the richness of locs and natural hair culture. From haircare empowerment to diasporic storytelling, LOCnificent Fest once again proved that culture is not only personal—it’s revolutionary.

Sponsors included Locsanity (Community Impact Award Sponsor) and Taliah Waajid Brand (Event Sponsor), joined by Pattern Beauty, Jamaican Mango & Lime, Via Natural, Rucker Roots, Black Girl Vitamins, Zigley’s, and Love, Light & Locs as product sponsors.

“We created LOCnificent Fest to hold space where our beauty, our roots, and our stories are celebrated unapologetically,” said Lovaeta K. Amoako, founder of Culture Unloc’d. “It’s about creating joy and affirmation for our community—and watching it grow year after year has been incredible.”

LOCnificent Fest continues to spark dialogue, connection, and pride—loc by loc, story by story.

For more information on Culture Unloc’d and upcoming events, visit LOCnificentFest.com or watch the official recap on YouTube.