Prime Video has released the first image from Relationship Goals, the upcoming romantic comedy starring Kelly Rowland and Method Man. The film, inspired by Michael Todd’s bestselling book of the same name, brings together a powerhouse creative team and an all-star cast ahead of its February 4 release on the streaming platform.

Directed by Linda Mendoza, Relationship Goals also features Robin Thede, Dennis Haysbert, and Annie Gonzalez. The script was written by Michael Elliot, Cory Tynan, and Laura Lekkos, with DeVon Franklin producing and Rowland serving as an executive producer alongside Todd and Bart Lipton.

Photo: Amazon MGM Studios/Prime Video

Here’s the official description from Amazon MGM Studios:

When brilliant TV producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is about to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show, her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) swoops in to compete for the same position. He claims he’s a changed man, transformed by the wisdom of the New York Times bestselling book ‘Relationship Goals.’ As her tight-knit circle of friends dive into the same life-changing book, they all begin to rediscover their aim in love. Yet Leah, laser-focused on breaking through the glass ceiling, isn’t ready to believe in finding love—even as her undeniable chemistry with her ex threatens to reignite old flames.

With its mix of humor, heart, and real-world reflection on love and ambition, Relationship Goals is shaping up to be one of Prime Video’s standout romantic releases of 2025. The first look alone has already sparked buzz among fans eager to see Rowland and Method Man share the screen for the first time.