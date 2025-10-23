The NBA will bring back the tradition of painting the Larry O’Brien Trophy at center court, along with the Finals script logo on the home team’s floor, starting this season.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, sources confirm the move marks a return to a visual element last seen in 2009. The decision aims to enhance the atmosphere and visual identity of the NBA Finals, giving fans and players a renewed sense of championship excitement. Courts across the league will once again feature these iconic designs during the season’s most anticipated games.