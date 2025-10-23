Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance continues to generate significant discourse. A petition on Change.org calling for the Puerto Rican superstar to be replaced as the 2026 headliner has now surpassed 75,000 signatures.

People have too much time on their hands.

The petition, started by user Kar Shell, urges the NFL to remove Bad Bunny from the lineup and instead have country legend George Strait perform at Super Bowl LX. The petition argues that recent halftime shows have leaned too heavily toward “modern pop and international artists” and should instead “reflect the roots that made American music what it is today.”

Critics of the petition have pointed out the irony of labeling Bad Bunny as an “international artist,” noting that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and its residents are American citizens. Despite the online debate, the NFL has stood firmly by its decision.

Let’s say this again, Bad Bunny is an AMERICAN CITIZEN BY BIRTH.,

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the league’s fall owners meeting. “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the biggest stages in entertainment, and our selections are always made carefully and intentionally.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, responded to the announcement with pride and gratitude. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” he told Billboard. “It’s for my people, my culture, and our history. Tell your abuela we’re the Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

While the petition continues to circulate, Bad Bunny’s global influence and record-breaking success suggest that his Super Bowl performance will be one of the most watched—and most talked-about—shows in recent history.

What a timeline we are living in right now.