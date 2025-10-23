Here we go. Another rumor for the rumor mill. Rod Wave’s name is back in the headlines after a woman named Zaria, who previously claimed to share a child with the Florida rapper, posted a series of heated messages online aimed at absent fathers. The posts quickly gained traction across socials, reigniting rumors about Rod’s personal life and fatherhood.

Zaria’s latest comments, shared by The Shade Room Teens, called out men who fail to take care of their children. “I don’t respect no man who ain’t man enough to step up and take care of his seed,” she wrote. “People only be real for an image out here. God put too many fake ones on this earth. You can’t abandon your own flesh and blood and think you’ll prosper.” She went on to say that anyone who supports that kind of behavior is “just as sick.”

In a follow-up post, Zaria seemed to take direct aim at Rod Wave without naming him. “I been quiet for too long,” she wrote. “My baby innocent and don’t deserve what her sorry daddy doing to her. You gonna regret abandoning your daughter, I promise you. I hope God humbles you.”

Fans online believe her outburst was triggered by a tweet from Rod’s ex, Dee, who shared how thankful she was that both sides of her children’s family show them love and support. “I’m so glad my kids’ side of the family loves them unconditionally,” Dee wrote. “Having your mom’s side and your dad’s side both show love is just chef’s kiss.”

Rod Wave has not responded publicly to Zaria’s claims, but this is not the first time he has been linked to the story. Earlier this year, after Zaria first alleged they shared a child, Rod posted that he is the father of only two daughters, a statement many took as his way of quietly addressing the rumor without engaging in public drama.