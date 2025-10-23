Before Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and George Springer step onto the diamond for Game 1 of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One, music icon Pharrell Williams will take center stage to kick off baseball’s biggest night in style.

Pharrell will be joined by Bishop Ezekiel Williams’ gospel collective, Voices of Fire, for a special pregame performance that sets the tone for the 121st Fall Classic. The series between the National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays begins Friday, October 24, at Rogers Centre. Fans can tune in live at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Radio, with broadcasts reaching more than 200 countries and translated into 16 languages.

The 13-time GRAMMY-winning artist, Oscar-nominated producer, philanthropist, and Louis Vuitton menswear Creative Director will perform “Are You Ready?” and “The One” from the new Voices of Fire album Ophanim, available exclusively at voicesoffire.com. Pharrell collaborated with Major League Baseball and Emmy Award-winning production company Jesse Collins Entertainment to produce the show’s creative direction, emphasizing unity and global connection through the shared love of baseball.

Voices of Fire will also handle both national anthems before the first pitch, performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “O Canada.” Their Canadian anthem rendition will include an ensemble of local Toronto orchestra members and performers, underscoring the international flair of this year’s World Series.

This season’s postseason campaign, “October Hits Different,” captured the energy and anticipation of playoff baseball. Pharrell and Voices of Fire’s “Are You Ready?” served as the backdrop for MLB’s highlight reels, merging the spirit of competition with artistic expression. Now, that anthem will come to life in front of a packed Rogers Centre crowd as the soundtrack to the start of the 2025 World Series.

Fans can catch all the action on FOX, FOX Deportes, and the FOX Sports app, with live radio coverage on ESPN Radio and Univision Radio. In Canada, Sportsnet will continue its full coverage across TV and radio platforms, while MLB Network will feature exclusive studio programming throughout the series, including MLB Tonight, MLB Central, MLB Now, and Intentional Talk.