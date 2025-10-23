If your Spotify app has been freezing or crashing lately, you are not the only one dealing with the issue. The streaming giant has confirmed that a technical glitch is affecting many Android users, particularly when connected to Wi-Fi.

Reports have flooded Spotify’s community forums over the past two weeks, with users describing the app as lagging, freezing, and in some cases, completely crashing. The problem does not seem to occur when users switch to mobile data, suggesting that Wi-Fi connectivity may be the key culprit.

“We’ve received reports from Android users, mainly on Samsung and Google Pixel devices, experiencing issues where the Spotify app becomes unresponsive or crashes when connected to certain Wi-Fi networks,” Spotify said in a public statement. “The issue does not occur while using mobile data, and our teams are currently investigating.”

While Spotify has yet to share an official fix or timeline, users have speculated that the issue could be tied to Chromecast-enabled devices on Wi-Fi networks, which may interfere with Spotify’s streaming functionality. The company has not confirmed this theory, but engineers are reportedly testing multiple causes behind the glitch.

For now, Android users affected by the bug may find temporary relief by using mobile data or downloading music for offline playback. Spotify says a permanent solution is in the works, meaning it is only a matter of time before the world’s biggest music app is back to smooth streaming.