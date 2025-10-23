The Hip Hop Museum hosted its annual Black Tie Benefit Gala yesterday, October 15th, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, drawing a crowd of industry heavyweights to honor the culture’s pioneers. The evening was a massive success, raising funds for the construction of Hip Hop’s permanent home in the Bronx.

The who’s who of the hip-hop world swarmed Cipriani for the event, which featured an unforgettable surprise appearance by Queensbridge veteran rapper, Nas, alongside a delicious dinner that capped the celebratory evening.

Honoring the Legends and Leaders

The gala’s central purpose was to celebrate the icons and cultural leaders who have shaped the genre. The night featured a distinguished list of honorees, including:

Andre Harrell , Founder of Uptown Records and former CEO of Motown Records, was posthumously honored with the Legacy Award .

, Founder of Uptown Records and former CEO of Motown Records, was posthumously honored with the . Hip Hop Legend and Storytelling Pioneer Slick Rick received the Storytelling Vanguard Award .

received the . Entertainment Icon and entrepreneur Fat Joe was honored with the People’s Champ Vanguard Award .

was honored with the . Bronx promoter Sal Abbatiello , Founder & CEO of Fever Enterprises, received the All the Way Up Award .

, Founder & CEO of Fever Enterprises, received the . Cultural critic Dr. Michael Eric Dyson was recognized with the Hip Hop Scholar Award.

The event also recognized key figures whose work impacts the culture’s future, including New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (Changemaker Award) and Reservoir CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi (Blaze the Trail Award).

Building Hip Hop’s Forever Home

Proceeds from the evening will directly benefit the museum’s mission to build a 55,000 square-foot world-class cultural institution. The Hip Hop Museum is slated to open in Fall 2026 in the Bronx, the birthplace of the culture.

The institution will be a dynamic blend of traditional exhibits and immersive experiences, showcasing rare artifacts, memorabilia, interactive installations, and live performances. The goal is to ensure the museum reflects Hip Hop’s kinetic energy and ongoing global influence, making its opening a historic occasion for the preservation of the culture.

(Photo Credit: C’est La Zee for The Hip Hop Museum)

(Video Credit: Tima Rakim for The Hip Hop Museum)