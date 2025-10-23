Diamond-certified artist Ty Dolla $ign has released the official music video for “Wit It,” featuring Chlöe, a standout from his new album TYCOON, out now. The cinematic visual expands the world introduced in Ty’s TYCOON trailer, where “taikuns,” once great lords, now symbolize greed, excess, and corruption.

Set within a sterile corporate office, the video follows Ty and Chlöe through a dark, satirical narrative that explores the collapse of morality inside elite society. Executives blur the lines between business and vice, indulging in hedonistic rituals, hosting dancers, and toasting with Le Bon Argent Champagne, Ty’s own luxury brand. As surreal imagery builds toward chaos, the story crescendos into a haunting finale that leaves viewers questioning whether the corruption overtakes Ty or rises above it.

The release of “Wit It” follows the success of TYCOON, which arrived October 17 to widespread acclaim. The album showcases Ty’s range as a singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, featuring an all-star lineup that includes Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and more. With TYCOON, Ty Dolla $ign reaffirms his status as one of music’s most versatile and visionary artists.