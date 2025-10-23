We Are ILL to Host Sixth Annual Wellness Week(end) in Atlanta, November 7–9, 2025

We Are ILL, a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience for Black women living with multiple sclerosis (MS), lupus, and other autoimmune diseases, is proud to announce its sixth annual Wellness Week(end), taking place November 7–9, 2025, at the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel.

Rooted in empowerment, sisterhood, and advocacy, Wellness Week(end) is more than a conference—it’s a space where women living with chronic illness are seen, supported, and celebrated. Through a powerful blend of education, connection, and healing, We Are ILL helps women reclaim their joy, identity, and power—especially those too often overlooked in traditional healthcare spaces.

This year’s theme, “In Pursuit of Joy,” speaks to the heart of the event: creating space for rest, laughter, and growth in the face of chronic illness. The weekend will feature:

Expert-led panel discussions focused on the Black chronic illness experience

Support group sessions to foster connection and healing

An adaptive fitness session

Networking opportunities and community building

A happy hour to unwind and celebrate

Hosting the event is Victoria Reese Brathwaite, Founder & President of We Are ILL, alongside Aisha Howard, Emmy Award-winning anchor at 11Alive News. Actress Ashley Blaine Featherson will deliver the opening remarks.

“This weekend is about fighting back—with joy,” says Victoria Reese Brathwaite. “Black women living with MS, lupus, and NMOSD carry immense emotional, financial, and medical burdens—often without acknowledgment. Wellness Week(end) is our time to rest, reconnect, and remember our power. We aren’t an afterthought—we are the standard, and we deserve abundant joy.”

This year’s event will welcome an inspiring roster of thought leaders, medical professionals, and wellness advocates, including:

Joy D. Calloway

Dr. Annette Okai

Dr. Nicole Garner Scott

Dr. Mia Cowan

Goody Howard

Dr. Huiam Mubarak

Dr. Jakai Nolan McEwen

Mia Keeys

Dr. Mima Akinsanya

The CommUnity ATL

Ashley Ratcliff Lundy

Rebeckah Price

Chairmaine Turner

Nwandi Williams

Tiana Sherrod

Ricky Allen

Naomi Rose

Marion Jones

Dr. Sheyi Ayeni

Dallas Burleson

Denise Bronner

Lyndsey Odd-Williams

Lynnette Odd

Yvonne Smith

The 2025 Wellness Week(end) is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors:

Gold Sponsors: Biogen, EMD Serono, and Novartis

Silver Sponsors: Sanofi, Genentech, AbbVie, and Alexion

We Are ILL is a national nonprofit on a mission to radically reshape the healthcare journey for Black women with MS, lupus, and other autoimmune diseases. By centering education, sisterhood, leadership development, and advocacy, the organization supports women who are often overlooked, misdiagnosed, or dismissed by the healthcare system. Whether newly diagnosed or living with chronic illness for decades, We Are ILL offers a space to be seen, supported, and empowered. Visit weareillms.com for more information.