50 Cent has once again shown zero sympathy for his longtime rival, this time reacting to reports that Diddy was allegedly attacked while in custody.

The claims came from Charlucci Finney, a friend of the Bad Boy mogul, who told the Daily Mail that Diddy woke up to a knife being held to his throat inside the facility. “He woke up with a knife to his throat,” Finney said, adding that it was unclear whether guards intervened or Diddy fought off the attacker. “If this guy wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It only takes a second to cut someone’s throat and kill them,” Finney continued. “It was probably a message. Everything in there is intimidation. But Sean is from Harlem. He won’t be shaken.”

Once the story started circulating across socials, it didn’t take long for 50 Cent to chime in with a trademark icy response. Posting a screenshot of the report on the Gram, the G-Unit founder wrote, “Is he snitching now? They put a knife to his neck and said South Side we outside. LOL.” The post was later deleted but not before screenshots began circulating widely online.

This isn’t the first time 50 has taken a jab at Diddy in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he mocked the music mogul after Trump claimed that Diddy once reached out seeking a presidential pardon. “Man you can’t get no pardon running your mouth like that. LOL get out of here,” 50 wrote at the time.

The two hip hop power players have traded public shots for years, but 50’s latest comments continue his streak of making light of Diddy’s ongoing legal and personal troubles.