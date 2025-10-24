Anthony Edwards is already known for electrifying courtside moments. Still, with his debut album, Legend In My Hood, releasing today, the basketball star is expanding his cultural footprint into a new arena. This isn’t just an athlete lending his name to a track; it’s a fully realized crossover moment where Edwards steps into the role of co-executive producer alongside his brother, b. Different.

Legend In My Hood is a powerful statement of brotherhood and entrepreneurial vision, featuring a colossal, A-list lineup including Don Toliver, Big Sean, Pusha T, Wale, Quavo, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, and more. The project—created in partnership with Culture Jam, the premier platform at the intersection of hip-hop and sports—represents a new blueprint for how elite athletes can authentically expand their influence across industries. By moving beyond typical brand deals and diving into the creative and business leadership, Anthony and b. Different are building a deeply personal, family-driven legacy.

We sat down with Anthony Edwards, b. Different, and the team from Culture Jam to discuss the challenging and rewarding process of curating such a diverse roster, translating a shared family story into a cohesive sound, and what it truly means to be an executive producer in this new era of athlete-led cultural movements.

Legend In My Hood features a vast, diverse lineup of artists. As an executive producer, what was the most challenging or rewarding part of curating that roster and ensuring the final sound reflected your vision as a crossover moment?

Anthony Edwards: The hardest part was just balancing all the different styles. We have all different types on here, and that’s what makes it so dope. We wanted it to sound like the world we live in and the many different places we get to see. It’s pretty special to hear the final mix and know that there’s a story being told with this album.

You’re establishing a new blueprint for athletes, expanding influence across industries. Beyond just being a project owner, how does the executive producer role specifically reflect your “entrepreneurial vision” compared to a typical brand partnership?

This isn’t a logo deal or a promo play. Music is important to me, and we’re really trying to build something special. I’m not just looking to lend my name; I’m hoping this is just the first big step.

The core narrative is one of brotherhood with you and b. Different executive producing. Can you describe how your relationship and shared experiences informed the creative direction or the overall tone of the album, and what that family-driven legacy brand means to you?

Everybody that knows me knows Bub is my partna. We came up with the same struggles, with the same mission of reaching our goals. We hope this album helps tell that story, and also be a reminder that success doesn’t change who you are—it just amplifies where you came from.

b. Different

Stepping into the executive producer role alongside your brother, Anthony, is a huge statement. What was your process for translating the concept of Legend In My Hood and your shared family story into a cohesive musical project with so many A-list features?

b. Different: The process was pretty simple, honestly. I am a music head, and it was another outlet for my brother and I to be great at something. We rounded up A-list artists who made an impact in their hood and became legends.

The album is designed to spotlight the parallel journeys of two brothers. How did you balance your creative duties as an executive producer overseeing the whole project with your artistic contribution as a featured performer?

I was able to find that balance because I have an ear for music. I am good at making music and constantly produce my own. Having an ear for music helped with my executive producer duties.

As an artist yourself, what did you learn about the music industry, production, or curation by working with the roster of talent on this album, and how will that experience shape your future personal projects?

I have learned that it takes time to get the artists on the same schedule, but once it comes together, it’s a beautiful thing. I have learned to be more patient, and from this point forward, I will take my time and put more thought into the music I put out.

Culture Jam has established itself at the intersection of hip-hop and sports. What made Anthony Edwards and the personal narrative of brotherhood the right “flagship collaborator” for your next major project, and how does this album build on the Culture Jam mission?

Culture Jam: Culture Jam’s ethos is authentic storytelling at the intersection of sports and entertainment. Anthony and his brother b. Different are the definition of authentic; they are the perfect partners. Their story is heartfelt, inspiring, and motivating.

This project is described as a “new blueprint” for athlete-driven cultural movements, with Anthony not just lending his name but co-executive producing. From a business and cultural perspective, why is that level of authentic involvement critical for success today?

It’s extremely important to us to create a product as genuine and authentic to our partners as possible. It’s a representation of them and us. When putting together a music project, there are a lot of variables that we manage throughout the process. Once the project is out, it lives on forever, so we are trying to be as detailed as possible.

With a massive lineup including Wale, Big Sean, Pusha T, and others, what was the key to marrying Anthony and b. Different’s core creative vision with the diverse sounds and styles of the featured artists?

The key here is alignment through the process: sharing music, ideas, artists, constantly making adjustments when needed, and constant communication throughout the process. I’m extremely proud of the project we are releasing to the world.