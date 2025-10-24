Just in time for Halloween, GRAMMY-nominated singer Ari Lennox has unveiled two major surprises: her sultry new single “Under the Moon” and the official announcement of her third studio album Vacancy, arriving January 23, 2026, via Interscope Records.

“Under the Moon,” which premiered on Apple Music, features Lennox on the cover of the New Music Daily playlist and offers a seductive spin on vintage R&B. The track evokes classic Halloween imagery as she sings of a mysterious lover, crooning, “Felt his suspicious mystique / something’s giving me the creeps / now I’m trippin’ / I’m so smitten,” before letting out a playful werewolf cry that reveals a new edge to her vocal style.

Vacancy marks Lennox’s first full-length project since 2022’s age/sex/location and continues the evolution she began with her acclaimed 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby. The upcoming album’s title track, released earlier this fall, reunited her with GRAMMY-winning producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the powerhouse duo behind her RIAA platinum-certified hit “Pressure.” On “Vacancy,” Lennox leans into vulnerability, pairing soul-stirring vocals with lyrics that explore longing and emotional intimacy.

With Vacancy, Ari Lennox looks poised to reaffirm her standing as one of modern R&B’s most dynamic storytellers.