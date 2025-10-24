Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) is set to debut new premium and fan-focused spaces at Barclays Center ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, marking the latest phase in a $100 million, five-year plan to enhance the guest experience. The renovations introduce Gallagher Terrace, a 5,300-square-foot premium membership club, and Modelo Bridge, a 6,800-square-foot fan zone, transforming the west end of the arena.

Gallagher Terrace, located in the former Loge Boxes and sections of the 40/40 Club, offers in-seat dining with waiter service, a full-service bar with premium wines, and a team of sommeliers. Inspired by Brooklyn’s Gilded Age, the space accommodates 110 guests in intimate banquette seating with dynamic LED lighting, providing visibility to the game. “Gallagher Terrace provides an opportunity for fans to gather and celebrate,” said Chris Mead, Chief Marketing Officer at Gallagher.

Modelo Bridge, designed in partnership with Modelo® beer, features the arena’s largest bar at 67 feet and two standing-room decks. The space honors Brooklyn’s iconic bridges and includes artwork by local muralists. It serves as a communal destination for all guests and an activation zone for fan contests, halftime performances, and arena events, with two new locations for food, merchandise, and apparel. Rene Ramos, SVP Brand Activation for Constellation Brands, described Modelo Bridge as a symbol of grit and community connection.

Additional projects include the Garden Bar redesign, six renovated backstage dressing rooms, and advanced technology upgrades. Fans can enjoy a redesigned Brooklyn Nets mobile app with personalized features, AI-powered virtual assistance, and real-time MTA updates. In partnership with Ticketmaster, OneCourt tactile devices are available free at home games for Blind and Low-Vision fans.

Safety and efficiency improvements include Express Entry using facial authentication, Evolv Express screening, and SeeTrue AI-powered security software. Audio and lighting systems have been upgraded for the first time since 2012, featuring an expanded Adamson E-Series sound system and Musco RGBW house and work lights to enhance in-arena performance.

Shanon Ferguson, BSE Chief Hospitality Officer, emphasized the importance of hospitality, saying, “Following a record-breaking year, it’s essential that we continue to evolve and elevate every aspect of the fan experience to ensure Barclays Center remains a premier global destination for sports, entertainment, and culture.”

The renovations combine premium amenities, fan-centric spaces, and cutting-edge technology to create a dynamic environment that celebrates Brooklyn while providing a best-in-class experience for guests at every seating location.