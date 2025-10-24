It’s about to go up for Cash Cobain after confirming that Drake will be featured on his highly anticipated new album Party With Slizzy.

During a recent interview with Nessa on Hot 97, the Bronx-born rapper and producer tried to dodge questions about who might appear on the project, but his grin gave everything away. When pressed, he finally let the secret slip. “Yeah, Drake’s on there,” he said, sending fans into a frenzy across socials as excitement exploded over the long-rumored collaboration.

This isn’t the first time the two artists have crossed paths musically. Just last month, Cash teamed up with Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR on “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” a remix that appeared during ICEMAN Episode 3. That feature gave listeners a taste of the creative chemistry between the Toronto icon and one of New York’s fastest rising voices.

Known for his innovative “slizzy” sound that fuses smooth R&B textures with gritty New York bounce, Cash Cobain has quickly become one of the city’s most buzzed-about talents. He recently opened for NBA YoungBoy during his Brooklyn tour stop, a show that also featured Offset and drew mixed reactions online. While clips showed parts of the crowd standing still, fans defended Cash, saying his laid-back delivery was meant to be felt, not forced.

As for the upcoming album, Cash kept details under wraps, refusing to share song titles or a release date. Still, he hinted that fans won’t have to wait long. With Party With Slizzy on the way and a Drake collaboration locked in, the project is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.