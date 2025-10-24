Global music force and genre-blending artist Ciza has released his highly anticipated new single “Abantu” via LVRN Records. The Johannesburg-born star continues his rise as one of Africa’s most innovative voices, following the success of his breakout single “Isaka II (6am)” featuring Tems and Omah Lay.

“Abantu,” which means “people” in Zulu, is a vibrant anthem of gratitude, resilience, and unity. Speaking about the record, Ciza explained, “It’s a reminder that no matter where we come from or what we go through, we rise because of the people around us.”

At just 24, Ciza is redefining African soundscapes with his signature 3-Step style, a fusion of Amapiano, Afrohouse, and Broken Beat that showcases his creativity and emotional depth. His artistry continues to earn recognition, with nominations at the Zikomo Africa Awards and AFRIMMA Awards underscoring his growing influence.

Fans can expect even more from the South African star when his upcoming album arrives on November 6. “Abantu” is now streaming on all major platforms.