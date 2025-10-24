Fans across the United States are celebrating the music of late R&B legend D’Angelo following news of his passing. His 2000 hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” has seen a surge in streams, making a belated debut on the YouTube US Top Songs chart at number 44. The track garnered more than 1.3 million views during the charting period, highlighting D’Angelo’s enduring influence on R&B and soul music. Fans continue to pay tribute to the singer’s legacy, remembering the artistry and impact of his career that shaped generations of music lovers.