Eminem and Rihanna’s 2013 hit “The Monster” has officially joined the Billion Views Club, surpassing 1 billion views on its official music video. The video features the duo in a striking therapy session setting, blending dark visuals with the song’s powerful lyrics. This milestone marks Eminem’s ninth video to reach the one billion mark, counting his work as a lead, featured artist, or collaborator, and Rihanna’s twelfth. Fans continue to celebrate the enduring impact of the track, solidifying its status as a modern pop and hip-hop classic.