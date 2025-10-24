UK rapper Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke Samuel, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a tragic crash in Ilford, northeast London.

Authorities allege the 41 year old artist struck a 20 year old pedestrian on Redbridge Lane East on October 18 before leaving the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital but later died that same day. Ghetts appeared before Stratford Magistrates Court shortly after the incident and was remanded into custody.

Prosecutors are expected to upgrade the charge to causing death by dangerous driving during his next appearance at Barkingside Magistrates Court on October 27. Law enforcement officials are still asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to assist in the investigation.

Ghetts, long considered one of the pioneering figures of UK grime, has collaborated with artists such as Stormzy and Ed Sheeran and recently made a notable acting debut in the Netflix series Supacell. His work has earned him critical acclaim and honors including the MOBO Pioneer Award, celebrating his influence on British music culture.

This moment now stands as one of the most serious legal challenges of his career. As the case unfolds, fans and peers alike are waiting to see how it may impact the creative path of an artist known for his raw storytelling and cultural presence.