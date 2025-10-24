Netflix has announced a new multi-part documentary series chronicling the life and career of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, produced in collaboration with OBB Pictures, the film and TV division of OBB Media, and Boardroom.

Filming began before the 2023–2024 NBA season and continued through Durant’s record-breaking run at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, where he became the most decorated men’s basketball player in Olympic history. Production will continue into the current season and beyond, capturing the final chapters of his legendary career.

Now in his 18th NBA season, Durant has built one of the most accomplished résumés in basketball history. His achievements include two NBA championships, 15 All-Star selections, an MVP award, two Finals MVPs, and four Olympic gold medals. He is also Team USA’s all-time leading Olympic scorer and the highest career earner in NBA history.

The series is directed by Emmy Award winners Michael D. Ratner (“Justin Bieber: Our World”) and Robert Alexander (“A Man Named Scott”). It explores Durant’s evolution from his upbringing to college stardom, NBA dominance, and international success, while offering his most personal and revealing interviews to date. The project will also feature appearances from his family, coaches, and teammates.

In a move to promote inclusivity, OBB Cares and the Durant Family Foundation will offer College Track scholars from the Durant Center the chance to work as production assistants. The program will partner with ManifestWorks, which supports individuals impacted by foster care, homelessness, and incarceration.

“It’s incredibly exciting to partner with one of the greatest to ever practice their craft,” said OBB founder and CEO Michael D. Ratner. “Kevin’s story will inspire and excite everyone who watches.”