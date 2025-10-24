Kevin Gates is in the middle of an intense court fight with his estranged wife, Dreka Gates, who claims the Louisiana rapper has abandoned his family financially while living an extravagant lifestyle.

According to new legal documents obtained by our friends at TMZ, Dreka is requesting $73,000 per month in total support, broken down into $27,193 in child support and $46,274 in spousal support. Her filings accuse Gates of cutting off financial assistance in 2021 while continuing to spend freely on himself.

Court papers allege that Gates stopped paying for household bills, property taxes, and private school tuition for their two children, 12-year-old Islah and 11-year-old Khaza. During that same time, Dreka’s legal team says he spent millions on luxury purchases, including 18 high-end cars and a $4.7 million mansion in Calabasas.

Her attorneys argue that the pattern of lavish spending compared to family neglect demonstrates Gates has the financial ability to meet his support obligations. The documents also reveal that the couple’s Mississippi farm is at risk of foreclosure and that the IRS has placed a $7 million tax lien on the property.

Gates, however, is taking a defiant legal approach, reportedly questioning the legitimacy of their marriage itself. His lawyers have dismissed Dreka’s allegations as “factually baseless,” a strategy that, if successful, could impact potential support and asset division.

Once considered one of hip hop’s most admired couples, Kevin and Dreka’s relationship has now shifted from public affection to a public courtroom battle. Dreka filed for divorce in July after nine years of marriage, marking the end of a partnership that had long been a cornerstone of Gates’ personal and creative identity.