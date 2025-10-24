On the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about a serious health scare, revealing she has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. The mother of four shared that her doctors suggested stress may have contributed to the condition.

Kardashian linked the aneurysm to the emotional strain from her contentious divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, also known as Ye. “I’m happy it’s over,” she said of the divorce. “My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.” The reality star emphasized the ongoing responsibility of co-parenting, noting that her children remain her top priority amid the challenges of navigating personal health and public life.

Fans and viewers expressed support for Kardashian across social media, applauding her openness and bravery in sharing such a private medical matter on national television. You can watch the season premiere here.