Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion has released her latest single, “LOVER GIRL,” via Hot Girl Productions. The Houston native’s new track was produced by Jacobdior, whose viral TikTok mashups blend nostalgic R&B with modern rhythms. “LOVER GIRL” reimagines Total’s 1996 classic “Kissin You” with HaSizzle’s “Bounce It,” featuring vocals from BJ So Cole for a bold, genre-fusing sound.

The single follows Megan’s April release, “Whenever,” produced by Bankroll Got It, which showcased her signature bars and swagger. “LOVER GIRL” arrives just days before Megan’s highly anticipated Hottieween Party in Houston on October 31, with proceeds benefiting her Pete & Thomas Foundation, which supports children, single mothers, and vulnerable communities.

The release also comes around the one-year anniversary of her deluxe album MEGAN: ACT II, which featured collaborations with Flo Milli, RM of BTS, TWICE, and Spiritbox. Earlier this month, Megan was honored by The Trevor Project as “Mental Health Champion of the Year” for her ongoing advocacy and philanthropic work.