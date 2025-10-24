Another day another lawsuit has entered the music scene, this time involving Grammy winner Muni Long, who is being accused by her former managers of refusing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in commissions.

According to court filings obtained by AllHipHop, industry veterans Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon who are best known for managing Ludacris and co-founding Disturbing Tha Peace, have filed a federal lawsuit against the “Hrs and Hrs” singer through their company, Ebony Son Entertainment. The suit claims that Muni Long and her business entities owe more than $600,000 in unpaid commissions and expenses.

Zulu and Dixon allege that Muni verbally agreed to a management deal during the 2023 Essence Festival, promising Ebony Son 20 percent of her gross revenue along with coverage of expenses, a standard arrangement in artist management. The filing states that the partnership helped relaunch her career, leading to major record deals and new performance opportunities.

However, the lawsuit claims that by late 2024, after the release of her Revenge album, Muni and her associated companies which are Super Giant Records LLC, Muni Long Inc., Muni World Inc., and White Rose Garden LLC, stopped making commission payments and officially cut ties with Ebony Son in January 2025.

“Muni Long shamelessly reneged on her promises to pay Plaintiff the agreed-upon, customary percentage of revenue she earned, and only earned because Plaintiff assisted in obtaining those engagements,” the suit alleges. The complaint also accuses Muni of using her network of companies to “shield assets and hide income” in order to avoid payments.

Ebony Son claims its work generated more than $5 million in total revenue for Muni through touring, publishing, and brand partnerships, asserting that they remain owed $612,000 in outstanding commissions and expenses. The company is asking the court to enforce full payment, recognize the 20 percent agreement, and appoint an auditor to review her financial records.

As the case moves forward, fans are watching closely to see whether Muni Long will settle privately or take the fight to court while continuing her run of chart success.