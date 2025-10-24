Rumors spread across socials this week claiming that NBA YoungBoy had been banned from performing in Louisiana, but the New Orleans Police Department says that’s simply not true.

Speculation began after reports suggested that NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick personally barred the rapper from future shows at the Smoothie King Center. The claim alleged that YoungBoy violated an agreement to leave the city immediately after his recent concerts, supposedly prompting the supposed performance ban.

However, NOPD quickly set the record straight with an official statement clarifying that the department has no authority to determine who can or cannot perform in the city. “Whether or not NBA YoungBoy performs future concerts in Louisiana is a matter solely between his promoters and the management of the Smoothie King Center, who negotiate and execute those agreements,” the department stated.

The statement did confirm that on October 20, 2025, Superintendent Kirkpatrick informed venue management that YoungBoy had not left the city following either of his two concerts, as outlined in his performance agreement with Live Nation and the Smoothie King Center. Still, police emphasized that any decisions about future shows are handled by the venue and promoters, not law enforcement.

For now, the Baton Rouge native’s performance future in Louisiana remains uncertain, but officials have made it clear that any restrictions won’t be coming from NOPD.