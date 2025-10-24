Newly released footage is shedding more light on the murder investigation of Jacksonville rapper Foolio, real name Charles Andrew Jones II, revealing what prosecutors say is a key moment after the fatal shooting.

The surveillance video, presented in court this week, reportedly shows suspect Sean Gathright at his grandmother’s home wiping down a dark Chevy Impala that investigators believe was used as the getaway car in the June 23, 2024 shooting. Prosecutors argue that the footage points to an attempt to destroy evidence, calling it a critical piece in proving what they describe as “consciousness of guilt.”

The video, which includes timestamps and license plate information, was shown publicly through court filings and shared widely across socials. Prosecutors claim the car matches surveillance images captured near the Tampa hotel parking lot where Foolio was killed while celebrating his 26th birthday.

Gathright, one of five people charged in connection with the case, is currently facing multiple counts including premeditated murder and attempted murder. His defense team is expected to challenge the video’s admissibility, arguing that cleaning the car does not directly link him to the shooting itself.

Authorities believe Foolio’s death was a targeted attack tied to ongoing conflicts between rival Jacksonville groups ATK and 1200. Alongside Gathright, suspects Isaiah Chance, Rashad Murphy, and Alicia Andrews were arrested last July. A fifth suspect, Davion Murphy, was captured in January 2025 after several months on the run.

The prosecution’s latest motion seeks to include the cleaning footage as key evidence in the trial, which continues to draw widespread attention across the hip hop community. Investigators are still analyzing cellphone data, vehicle tracking records, and other surveillance materials connected to the killing.