Reebok is celebrating basketball legend Allen Iverson with the limited-edition release of Answer III and Engine A colorways. The launch coincides with the premiere of the three-part docuseries Allen Iv3rson on Prime Video, highlighting Iverson’s rise from high school standout to global basketball icon.
The Answer III lineup includes two colorways, White/Red/Chalk and Navy/Gold, each priced at $140 and available now at Reebok.com. Fans can experience the signature style that helped define Iverson’s career.
On October 30th, Reebok will release two Engine A Bethel High School player-exclusive colorways for $120 each. These sneakers feature custom home and away designs with bold, mix-and-match palettes, detailed sock liners, and heel branding honoring Iverson’s high school roots. The Engine A release reflects Reebok’s long-standing partnership with Bethel High School, supporting the legacy of Iverson while inspiring the next generation of athletes.
Bethel High was the first high school team to wear Reebok’s new Engine A performance shoes, and the limited-edition PE release continues to honor Iverson’s impact on the game. The collection celebrates Iverson’s journey, basketball influence, and ongoing connection to his alma mater while offering fans collectible, performance-ready sneakers.