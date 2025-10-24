Hip-hop artist Reuben Vincent and GRAMMY Award-winning producer 9th Wonder have officially released their highly anticipated collaborative album, Welcome Home, via Roc Nation Distribution and Jamla Records. Fully produced by 9th Wonder, the 16-track project features standout contributions from Wale, Ab-Soul, Raphael Saadiq, Kelly Moonstone, Heather Victoria, Raheem DeVaughn, and more.

Welcome Home marks a return to Reuben Vincent’s roots, blending soulful, Southern-infused production with introspective storytelling that explores personal triumph, hometown pride, and the responsibility of success. The album unfolds like a narrative, from the reflective opener “Homecoming” to the triumphant closer “In My Life,” capturing the journey of growth, perseverance, and self-discovery.

Highlights include “God’s Children” featuring Ab-Soul, a faith-driven reflection, “Get It Girl” with Wale, delivering romantic energy, and the deeply personal “I’m Good.” Themes of love, community, and spirituality run throughout the project, demonstrating Reuben’s maturation as an artist and as a man.

Coinciding with the album release, the official music video for “Just 4 Me” debuted, offering a visual companion to one of the album’s most intimate and soulful tracks. Fans can stream Welcome Home on all major platforms.