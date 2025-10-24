With five minutes left in regulation, Stephen Curry had 22 points and the Golden State Warriors trailed the Denver Nuggets by seven. Then the two-time MVP caught fire, and the game turned into a classic.

Noah Graham & Ezra Shaw/NBAE via Getty Images

Curry scored 20 of the Warriors’ final 30 points across the last five minutes of regulation and overtime, leading Golden State to a 137-131 comeback win that spoiled a career night from Aaron Gordon. The Nuggets forward erupted for 50 points and made a career-high 10 three-pointers, becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to score 50 in a season opener.

Curry finished with 42 points, hitting six threes, including a deep 34-footer with 23 seconds left to force overtime and electrify the Chase Center crowd. “He loves the show,” said Draymond Green. “Any time there’s a show to be put on, he’s going to do it.”

HAVE YOURSELF A NIGHT, STEPH 🤯



42 PTS (35 IN 2H + OT)

7 AST

6 REB

6 3PM

3 STL



He scores 20 of the @warriors' final 30 PTS from 5 minutes left in regulation through the end of OT to secure GSW's thrilling win! pic.twitter.com/yYLbtKpdiF — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2025

Jimmy Butler III added 21 points for Golden State, knocking down the dagger three with 41 seconds left in overtime to seal the win. Seven Warriors scored in double figures in the balanced effort.

Nikola Jokić posted 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, tying Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in season openers with four, while Jamal Murray added 25 points and 10 assists.