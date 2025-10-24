Summer Walker is finally weighing in on one of the most viral and talked about pop culture moments from 2023, the now legendary “cousin” excuse from her ex, actor and artist Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

In a new sit down with Complex’s Speedy Morman, the R&B star revisited the infamous moment that dominated timelines and inspired countless memes. The conversation turned to the viral surveillance footage that showed Lil Meech escorting a woman into an apartment building, followed by his claim that he was “just helping my cousin bring bags into the house.”

When Morman asked how she felt watching that unfold, Walker didn’t mince words. “Yes,” she replied when asked if it was infuriating. “That was really ignorant, but hey.” When pressed on whether she can laugh about it now, she quickly answered, “No, I was like, that’s trifling as f***.”

The viral clip spread across socials in July 2023 and turned into one of the year’s biggest running jokes. Lil Meech, known for his breakout role in BMF and for being the son of Black Mafia Family founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, found himself at the center of widespread internet parody as users turned his “cousin” defense into a full-blown meme trend.

At the time, Walker and Lil Meech were publicly dating and regularly shared their relationship moments on the Gram. The clip not only fueled rumors of infidelity but also led to the eventual end of their relationship.

Now, over a year later, Summer’s reaction shows that while the meme might have been funny to the internet, it was far from amusing to her.