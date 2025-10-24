On this date in 1995, Queens-bred rap legends Onyx dropped their second full-length album, All We Got Iz Us, through Rush Associated Labels and Jam Master Jay’s JMJ Records imprint.

The project marked a pivotal moment for the group following the platinum success of their debut, Bacdafucup. Def Jam’s Lyor Cohen reportedly offered Fredro Starr a $1 million deal in 1994 to record the group’s follow-up while he was filming Dangerous Minds. Fredro agreed, and along with Sonee Seeza and Sticky Fingaz, the trio went into overdrive, recording 25 tracks for the project. Under the guidance of the late Jam Master Jay, 15 of those cuts made the final album.

All We Got Iz Us delivered a darker, more introspective sound compared to their debut. Tracks like “Live Niguz” and “Last Dayz” captured the gritty essence of mid-90s New York rap, reaching No. 89 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 17 on the Hot Rap Singles chart, respectively. Beyond the charts, “Last Dayz” found new life years later on classic soundtracks, including Bad Boys, 8 Mile, and the hip hop documentary The Show.

During the album’s run, Onyx also launched their own label, Armee Records, signing the rap collective All City and Queens emcee Panama P.I., who both appeared on All We Got Iz Us. Though the project initially drew mixed reviews from critics, fans and historians have since come to view it as a defining record in the hardcore hip hop era—a raw reflection of struggle, loyalty, and survival.

Three decades later, All We Got Iz Us remains a powerful reminder of Onyx’s impact and Jam Master Jay’s guiding influence on East Coast rap.

Salute to Sticky Fingaz, Sonee Seeza, Fredro Starr, All City, and the late JMJ for delivering a timeless piece of hip hop history.