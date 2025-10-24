GRAMMY-winning global superstar Tyla has returned with her highly anticipated new single and music video, “Chanel.” The track, available now, arrives as Tyla prepares to launch her first headlining tour across Asia next month. Directed by Aerin Moreno, the “Chanel” visual is an elegant statement of empowerment, fashion, and confidence. Its message is simple yet powerful: “You say you love me? Put me in Chanel.”

Produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and P2J, “Chanel” fuses Tyla’s signature Amapiano roots with sleek pop and R&B production, creating a vibrant, dance-ready sound that reflects her evolution as a global artist. The release follows her debut mixtape WWP, which featured hits like “DYNAMITE” with WizKid and “Is It,” both of which amassed millions of views.

In addition to her solo success, Tyla recently appeared on Cardi B’s “Nice Guy” and Ghanaian artist MOLIY’s “Body Go.” Next month, she will perform in Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Manila, and Singapore before wrapping in December.

This week, Tyla was also named one of GLAMOUR Magazine’s 2025 Women of the Year, gracing multiple international covers across the U.S., U.K., Spain, Germany, and Mexico.