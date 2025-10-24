Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reclaimed the number one spot on the YouTube US Top Artists chart, driven by the strong performance of his recently released album MASA. The project has landed six entries on the US Top Songs chart, including “Where I Been / Shot Callin” at number 18, the video-assisted “What You Is” at number 23, and “Nevada” at number 40. YoungBoy’s return to the top underscores his continued dominance in hip-hop and streaming, as fans flock to his latest work, further cementing his status as one of the genre’s most impactful artists.