The Replacer Returns in Hilarious ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’ Launch Campaign

The Replacer is officially back and wreaking havoc once again, this time in a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 campaign that encourages players to “call out” when the game drops worldwide on November 14.

In the latest installment of the fan-favorite promotional series, The Replacer takes his job to new heights — literally — as he heads to space to fill in for a group of scientists attempting to populate a new colony on Mars. The tongue-in-cheek short pokes fun at this year’s real-life celebrity space missions, but in true Replacer fashion, things quickly spiral out of control. Stranded in orbit, he’s forced to call in “Replacer replacers” to keep the world running while fans dive into the new Black Ops.

The star-studded video features appearances from Love Island’s Huda Mustafa, actor Terry Crews, influencer Jake Paul, comedian Nikki Glaser, and even a bewildered baboon — all helping The Replacer ensure that no one misses launch day.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 set for release on November 14, this chaotic and comedic return of The Replacer sets the tone for one of the most anticipated launches of the year.