Doja Cat Celebrates Birthday with PATRÓN EL ALTO Pajama Party in Los Angeles

Steven Blanco

Doja Cat rang in her birthday this week with a pajama-themed celebration hosted by PATRÓN EL ALTO in Los Angeles. The intimate gathering brought together friends, collaborators, and special guests for a night filled with music, cocktails, and luxury.

Partygoers sipped on exclusive PATRÓN creations, including the PATRÓN Silver Margarita, PATRÓN Reposado Spicy Margarita, and the PATRÓN Cristalino Colado, alongside the brand’s signature PATRÓN EL ALTO Minis. The highlight of the night came when PATRÓN surprised the Grammy-winning artist with a custom-designed EL ALTO bottle to commemorate her birthday.

Among the notable attendees were Lizzo, who has collaborated with Doja Cat in the past, and producer-DJ Kaytranada, who provided the soundtrack for the evening with an energetic DJ set. The star-studded celebration reflected Doja’s playful yet refined style, blending creative flair with elevated luxury.

The partnership between Doja Cat and PATRÓN EL ALTO continues to celebrate artistry, individuality, and bold expression — all qualities that define the chart-topping performer’s unique presence in both music and fashion.