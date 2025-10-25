GRAMMY Award-winning artists and producers Hit-Boy and The Alchemist have released their long-awaited collaborative album GOLDFISH, now available via EMPIRE. The 15-track project arrives alongside the cinematic music video for “Ricky,” directed by Issac Garcia, marking another milestone in their evolving creative partnership.

Following years of collaboration, including 2023’s THEODORE & ANDRE EP and joint production on Benny The Butcher’s Everybody Can’t Go, the album finds both artists rapping and producing together. Preceded by singles “Business Merger” and “Celebration Moments” featuring Havoc, GOLDFISH features appearances from Boldy James, Conway the Machine, Jonathan Hulett, Jay Worthy, and Big Hit. The project’s title reflects the feeling of being trapped in a metaphorical bowl, going in circles—a theme Hit-Boy and The Alchemist explored during a recent interview with Fat Joe and Jadakiss.

Accompanying the album is a forthcoming short film directed by Abteen Bagheri. Starring the two producers alongside Danny Trejo, Rory Culkin, Simon Rex, and UFC Champion Shara Magomedov, the film follows a team of hitmen posing as carpet cleaners trying to leave crime behind. After sold-out private screenings in New York and Los Angeles, the film will make its public debut at ComplexCon Las Vegas on October 25.

For Hit-Boy, GOLDFISH represents a creative renaissance following his independence earlier this year, aided by Jay-Z. With new music, high-profile collaborations, and a renewed sense of artistic freedom, he shares, “I’ve never felt more empowered as an artist… after 20 years in the game, I feel like I’m just getting started.”