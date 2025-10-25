Four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Mickey Guyton is ringing in the holidays with the release of her brand-new album Feels Like Christmas, now available on all streaming platforms. The eight-track project blends heartfelt originals with fresh interpretations of seasonal classics, showcasing Guyton’s signature warmth and powerhouse vocals.

The album features beloved holiday standards such as “O Holy Night” and a reimagined version of Disney’s Frozen favorite “Do You Want to Build a Snowman.” The title track, “Feels Like Christmas,” captures the spirit of togetherness, while the duet “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” with Michael Bolton adds a timeless touch to the collection. From upbeat celebrations to soulful ballads, Feels Like Christmas offers the perfect soundtrack for cozy nights by the fire or festive gatherings with friends.

Earlier this month, Guyton teased the album with the release of “Sugar Cookie,” a playful and romantic single accompanied by a colorful visualizer. The song follows her emotional March release of Ringo Starr’s “You Don’t Know Me at All,” which she first performed during the Ringo & Friends special at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Feels Like Christmas marks another artistic milestone for Guyton, following her acclaimed 2024 album House on Fire, which featured standout tracks “Scary Love,” “Make It Me,” and “My Side of the Country.”