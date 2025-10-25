Moneybagg Yo has officially released his latest single, “Feet On Land” featuring G Herbo, via CMG / N-Less / Interscope Records. The new collaboration continues to build excitement for the multiplatinum rapper’s next project, which he has been teasing throughout the year.

Following the release of his introspective track “Close the Door,” which offered fans a deeper look into his personal journey and the struggles behind his success, “Feet On Land” signals a return to form for the Memphis star. The single pairs Moneybagg’s signature street perspective with G Herbo’s sharp delivery, creating a powerful, grounded anthem that reflects both artists’ resilience and growth.

The release arrives shortly after Moneybagg Yo’s appearance on iShowSpeed’s livestream, where he gave the popular streamer a tour of his hometown of Memphis. The two shared laughs while slicing on the water, and Bagg capped off the visit by gifting Speed an autographed Penny Hardaway jersey.

With “Feet On Land,” Moneybagg Yo continues to build momentum toward his next era, offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come from one of hip-hop’s most consistent hitmakers.