Nike is redefining the future of footwear once again with the debut of the 3D-printed Air Max 95000, unveiled at ComplexCon Las Vegas. The launch continues the brand’s legacy of innovation and creativity that began with the introduction of Nike Air in 1987.
Following last year’s groundbreaking Air Max 1000, which introduced 3D-printed Air technology to consumers through a collaboration with Zellerfeld, Nike is pushing boundaries even further with its latest evolution. The Air Max 95000 represents the next chapter in the fusion of design and technology, offering a glimpse into what’s next for performance and lifestyle footwear.
The Air Max 95000 features a “Big Bubble” Air Zoom unit in the heel and a smaller Air Zoom unit in the forefoot, combining comfort and innovation in one sleek design. It is also the first shoe created using Project Nectar, Nike’s exclusive printing process that enables greater customization and creative freedom for wearers.
“Nike Air has always been about pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation,” says Brittany Shelton, VP, North America Brand Management. “The Air Max 95000 brings that inspiration to life through innovation that delivers creativity and opportunities for self-expression.”
ComplexCon attendees will have the opportunity to experience the shoe firsthand at Nike’s Mad Stadium, an immersive space dedicated to sport, innovation, and design. Fans can also explore the Mad Market, featuring sought-after Nike products and collectibles. The Air Max 95000 will be available on SNKRS and Zellerfeld.com starting November 28.
“Zellerfeld was founded to reimagine how footwear is created and experienced,” says Cornelius Schmitt, CEO, Zellerfeld. “What began as a profound idea to give creators more freedom has grown into something much bigger. Today, the brand we all grew up admiring is using our platform to design faster, test ideas instantly, experiment without limits and bring entirely new silhouettes to life. Nike has always defined the future of footwear, and Zellerfeld’s technology is helping unlock new possibilities in design.”
You can learn more about the sneaker on Nike Newsroom.