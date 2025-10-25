Game One of the 2025 World Series at Toronto’s Rogers Centre had all the energy of a championship showdown ;on and off the field. While the Dodgers and Blue Jays opened the Fall Classic in dramatic fashion, the night also doubled as a global celebration of music, culture, and star power.

Drake, fresh off his 39th birthday, turned his hometown suite into the city’s hottest stage, hosting a who’s who of celebrities and athletes as Toronto rallied behind its team. The OVO boss’ presence made the Rogers Centre feel less like a ballpark and more like a victory parade waiting to happen, uniting Hip Hop, baseball, and Toronto pride under one roof.

Before the first pitch, the pregame performance set the tone. Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his powerhouse choir Voices of Fire took the field, delivering a soul-stirring rendition of “Are You Ready?” and “The One” from their album Ophanim. The moment reached another level when 13-time GRAMMY winner Pharrell Williams made a surprise appearance, blending faith, funk, and artistry with the help of creative direction from Jesse Collins Entertainment. It was more than an opening act. It was a spiritual spark for the World Series stage.

Major League Baseball’s 2025 campaign has fully embraced its new rhythm, fusing America’s pastime with the pulse of live music. From stadiums to social feeds, the crossover energy has been undeniable. That trend continues in Game Two, where the Jonas Brothers, serving as this year’s Mastercard Stand Up To Cancer ambassadors, will take the diamond for a special performance of “I Can’t Lose.”

Adding to the global flair, Bebe Rexha will perform the U.S. National Anthem while Canada’s own Alessia Cara handles “O Canada,” bringing two powerhouse voices to baseball’s biggest stage.

It’s the continuation of a movement that’s redefining the sound of the sport. Earlier this summer, Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris brought the house down at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, signaling that Hip Hop and baseball no longer live in separate worlds. With Drake, Pharrell, and Voices of Fire leading the way, this World Series is proving that the game and its culture hits different when music takes the field.