Global superstar and Toronto native The Weeknd has partnered with Fanatics, the Toronto Blue Jays, and Major League Baseball to launch a limited-edition World Series collection in celebration of the Blue Jays’ first championship appearance in over 30 years.

The Weeknd x Toronto Blue Jays Fanatics World Series Collection merges sports and culture, featuring the artist’s signature XO logo alongside official Blue Jays and World Series branding. The curated drop includes t-shirts and hoodies from Fanatics, as well as a sleek Mitchell & Ness baseball cap.

The exclusive collection is now available online at Fanatics.com, MLBShop.com, MLBShop.com/BlueJays, and in person at the Blue Jays’ flagship store at Rogers Centre, where the 121st World Series begins tonight.

Game One marks the team’s first World Series appearance since 1993, making the collaboration a momentous occasion for both the city and one of its most significant cultural icons. The partnership symbolizes the unity between Toronto’s sports legacy and its global music influence, with The Weeknd serving as the perfect bridge between the two.

The 2025 Fall Classic kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre, with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can tune in via Sportsnet TV and Radio, while U.S. viewers can catch the series on FOX, FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, and FOX One.